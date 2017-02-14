Deadline approaching to register for Louisville's Triple Crown of Running

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Registration for the first leg of Louisville's Triple Crown of Running starts soon. The first leg of the three-race series, the Anthem 5K Fitness Classic, is March 4th.
Here are the deadlines to know:
Feb. 20
Feb. 25
Walkers, runners and Kids Fun Run participants may register online for the Anthem 5K at www.anthem5k.com.
Registration for all three or any individual event in the popular road race series
continues at www.louisvilletriplecrown.com.
The 2017 race dates are: Anthem 5K Fitness Classic 5K – March 4
Rodes City Run 10K – March 18
Papa John’s 10 Miler – April 1
