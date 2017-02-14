Deadline approaching to register for Louisville's Triple Crown of Running

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Registration for the first leg of Louisville's Triple Crown of Running starts soon. The first leg of the three-race series, the Anthem 5K Fitness Classic, is March 4th.

Here are the deadlines to know:

Feb. 20

Louisville Triple Crown of Running MAIL-IN/WALK-IN registrations due (mail-in entries must be postmarked by 2/20/15). Fee $105.

Anthem 5K Fitness Classic MAIL-IN/WALK-IN registrations due (mail-in entries must be postmarked by 2/20/17). Fee $30.

Feb. 25

Louisville Triple Crown of Running ONLINE registrations due ($105 through 2/25/17 at 12:00 Midnight ET).

Anthem 5K Fitness Classic ONLINE registrations due ($30 through 2/25/17 at 12:00 Midnight ET).

Walkers, runners and Kids Fun Run participants may register online for the Anthem 5K at www.anthem5k.com.

Registration for all three or any individual event in the popular road race series

continues at www.louisvilletriplecrown.com.

The 2017 race dates are: Anthem 5K Fitness Classic 5K – March 4

Rodes City Run 10K – March 18

Papa John’s 10 Miler – April 1

