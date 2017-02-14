U of L not expected to choose new president anytime soon - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U of L not expected to choose new president anytime soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It might be another year-and-a-half before the University of Louisville has a new permanent president, and that's not the only issue facing the school in coming months. 

U of L has been without a permanent president since July. For now, the university is being led by longtime faculty Member Dr. Greg Postel. 

Back in July James Ramsey left the university in exchange for nearly $700,000. Dr. Neville Pinto took over briefly as interim president but left for the permanent position at the University of Cincinnati.

Postel said Tuesday that one of his top priorities is getting U of L off of probation with its accrediting agency. 

The school was placed on probation in December following a long series of board of trustees reorganizations by Governor Matt Bevin. 
Postel says now the issue becomes how to avoid that in the future. 

"I think what's taking place right now is a dialogue to understand the best way to accomplish that in terms of the wording of legislation so that it is consistent with the objectives and the needs of the crediting organization," Postel said. 

Postel is holding the position of interim executive vice president of health affairs. He said he does not plan to actively campaign for the role of president, but would consider it if asked by the board. 

