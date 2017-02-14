Suspect turns himself in after fatal shooting at Trimble County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Suspect turns himself in after fatal shooting at Trimble County doctor's office

BEDFORD, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say one woman is dead after a shooting at a doctor's office Tuesday in Bedford, Kentucky.

The shooting took place around 11:45 a.m. at First You Medical on Alexander Avenue, just off U.S. 42 in the middle of Bedford.

Troopers say Timothy Riddle, 45, entered the office and shot Lora Cable, 38, before leaving the scene in a tan 2002 Mazda Protégé four-door sedan.

After several hours of actively looking for Riddle, KSP says they got a call from a man who said he saw Riddle in a field off Sulphur-Bedford Road in Trimble County. He was taken into custody after 6 p.m. without incident.

“From the citizen and from the observations on the scene, he was cooperative and calm when we came in contact with him," Trooper Josh Lawson said.

Teresa Dombey works at the office. She says Riddle was an ex-boyfriend of Cable, a receptionist at the office.

"I heard the shot go off, the first one. I heard screaming. I was coming out of the back office, but I shut the door. A provider went underneath the desk. Everybody hid, and there was two more shots that went off," Dombey said.

Trimble County Schools was placed on lockdown as a result of the shooting, but all schools did dismiss on time.

It is unclear exactly when Riddle will appear before a judge.

