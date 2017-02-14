Suspect turns himself in after fatal shooting at Trimble County doctor's office

She is one of five people being treated for the illness.

California woman in ICU with botulism after eating nacho cheese from a gas station

Back in 2014, Danny Rodden quit his job as Clark County sheriff and confessed to lying to the FBI, trying to cover up an affair with a prostitute.

3 years after affair with prostitute, former Clark County sheriff accused of paying for escort

One person was killed Thursday night when a car and motorcycle crashed in Fern Creek.

Police also allegedly found marijuana in the toilet, after Aaron Stinson, "attempted to flush marijuana to avoid detection."

A Louisville bookstore is getting a lot of business thanks to a someone with no connection to the city.

All lanes of I-65 South are closed at St. Catherine Street after a pedestrian was hit.

Parents say the man was seen hanging around the children's underwear and diaper sections.

"When the Eastern administrators got out to the parking lot…they found the Ballard students with eggs and mayonnaise."

Two of the cars damaged by Ballard High students at Eastern High School on Wednesday. (Submitted photos)

BEDFORD, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say one woman is dead after a shooting at a doctor's office Tuesday in Bedford, Kentucky.

The shooting took place around 11:45 a.m. at First You Medical on Alexander Avenue, just off U.S. 42 in the middle of Bedford.

Troopers say Timothy Riddle, 45, entered the office and shot Lora Cable, 38, before leaving the scene in a tan 2002 Mazda Protégé four-door sedan.

After several hours of actively looking for Riddle, KSP says they got a call from a man who said he saw Riddle in a field off Sulphur-Bedford Road in Trimble County. He was taken into custody after 6 p.m. without incident.

“From the citizen and from the observations on the scene, he was cooperative and calm when we came in contact with him," Trooper Josh Lawson said.

Teresa Dombey works at the office. She says Riddle was an ex-boyfriend of Cable, a receptionist at the office.

"I heard the shot go off, the first one. I heard screaming. I was coming out of the back office, but I shut the door. A provider went underneath the desk. Everybody hid, and there was two more shots that went off," Dombey said.

Trimble County Schools was placed on lockdown as a result of the shooting, but all schools did dismiss on time.

It is unclear exactly when Riddle will appear before a judge.

