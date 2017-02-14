Suspect turns himself in after fatal shooting at Trimble County doctor's office

The University of Louisville shouldn’t rule out trying to acquire Jewish Hospital and the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute because the two downtown facilities have close ties to U of L’s School of Medicine, interim U of L President Greg Postel said Wednesday.

Jennifer Lawrence has acknowledged that a tabloid site's video of her dancing on a stripper pole is the real thing, but the actress says she's not sorry about it.

Sorry, not sorry: Jennifer Lawrence owns up to pole dancing

Three people were injured in the chase that ended just off the Watterson Expressway.

Witnesses flagged down police to report that a fight was taking place on the bridge -- and that someone had pulled a gun.

Two arrested after disturbance reported on Big Four Bridge

She is one of five people being treated for the illness.

California woman in ICU with botulism after eating nacho cheese from a gas station

"When the Eastern administrators got out to the parking lot…they found the Ballard students with eggs and mayonnaise."

Two of the cars damaged by Ballard High students at Eastern High School on Wednesday. (Submitted photos)

Police in Indiana captured a man on the run who they say impregnated a 10-year-old girl.

Police also allegedly found marijuana in the toilet, after Aaron Stinson, "attempted to flush marijuana to avoid detection."

BEDFORD, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say one woman is dead after a shooting at a doctor's office Tuesday in Bedford, Kentucky.

The shooting took place around 11:45 a.m. at First You Medical on Alexander Avenue, just off U.S. 42 in the middle of Bedford.

Troopers say Timothy Riddle, 45, entered the office and shot Lora Cable, 38, before leaving the scene in a tan 2002 Mazda Protégé four-door sedan.

After several hours of actively looking for Riddle, KSP says they got a call from a man who said he saw Riddle in a field off Sulphur-Bedford Road in Trimble County. He was taken into custody after 6 p.m. without incident.

“From the citizen and from the observations on the scene, he was cooperative and calm when we came in contact with him," Trooper Josh Lawson said.

Teresa Dombey works at the office. She says Riddle was an ex-boyfriend of Cable, a receptionist at the office.

"I heard the shot go off, the first one. I heard screaming. I was coming out of the back office, but I shut the door. A provider went underneath the desk. Everybody hid, and there was two more shots that went off," Dombey said.

Trimble County Schools was placed on lockdown as a result of the shooting, but all schools did dismiss on time.

It is unclear exactly when Riddle will appear before a judge.

