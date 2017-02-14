Committee approves bill to fund Ky. state police retirement syst - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Committee approves bill to fund Ky. state police retirement system

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A state Senate committee has approved a bill to fund further the retirement system for state police personnel.

The bill puts $148 million toward the Kentucky State Police Retirement System over the next two years. The money would come from the state's Permanent Pension Fund that was created last year. 

The proposal would also reduce the annual amount paid by the state road fund into the police retirement system.

The bill now moves to the state legislature for approval. 

