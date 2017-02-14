Mexican senator wants country to stop buying corn from United St - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mexican senator wants country to stop buying corn from United States

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A government leader in Mexico wants his country to stop buying corn from the United States.

The Mexican senator says he'll introduce a bill to buy corn from Brazil and Argentina instead of the U.S. That could hurt American farmers because Mexico bought $2.4 billion worth of corn from the U.S. in 2015.

The Mexican senator says his bill is in response to President Donald Trump's tough stances on the Mexican border.

