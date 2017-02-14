Public pillow fight closes part of Fourth Street - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Public pillow fight closes part of Fourth Street

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fun activity often associated with youth brought out adults and was taken out into a street in downtown Louisville.

A pillow fight closed down part of Fourth Street on Tuesday.

The street was closed between Guthrie and Chestnut Streets for the Louisville Downtown Partnership's Fight For Love.

Community members brought their own pillows to battle it out in the middle of the street.

Event officials say it's a great way to bring people downtown and encourage residents to shop local.

More than 1,200 boxes of Sweetheart Candy were also given out in honor of Valentine's Day.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

