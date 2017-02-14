U of L's search for a new president could last more than a year

The University of Louisville shouldn’t rule out trying to acquire Jewish Hospital and the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute because the two downtown facilities have close ties to U of L’s School of Medicine, interim U of L President Greg Postel said Wednesday.

Jennifer Lawrence has acknowledged that a tabloid site's video of her dancing on a stripper pole is the real thing, but the actress says she's not sorry about it.

Sorry, not sorry: Jennifer Lawrence owns up to pole dancing

Three people were injured in the chase that ended just off the Watterson Expressway.

Witnesses flagged down police to report that a fight was taking place on the bridge -- and that someone had pulled a gun.

She is one of five people being treated for the illness.

"When the Eastern administrators got out to the parking lot…they found the Ballard students with eggs and mayonnaise."

Two of the cars damaged by Ballard High students at Eastern High School on Wednesday. (Submitted photos)

Police in Indiana captured a man on the run who they say impregnated a 10-year-old girl.

Police also allegedly found marijuana in the toilet, after Aaron Stinson, "attempted to flush marijuana to avoid detection."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville could be without a permanent leader for at least another year and a half.

With just three weeks on the job, interim President Dr. Gregory Postel met with reporters Tuesday morning to discuss current issues facing the university as well as what the future might hold.

Postel was named interim president on Ja. 21, replacing Dr. Neville Pinto, who had been serving as interim president before he took the permanent president’s job at the University of Cincinnati.

U of L has been without a permanent president since Dr. James Ramsey resigned back in July.

“The search for a university president is a multi-step process,” Postel said. “First a search committee has to be formed, and then the board has to decide on optimal timing.”

Postel has been at the university since 1994, initially serving as an assistant professor of radiology. In 2015, he was named the Interim Executive Vice President for Health Affairs, a position he plans to keep throughout his tenure as interim president.

One of Postel’s tallest tasks is leading the university out of accreditation probation. It was Gov. Matt Bevin’s executive orders from last summer, in which he tried to scrap the board and replace with a handpicked board of his own, that led to the probation. Ultimately, a court ruled against Gov. Bevin, and the previous board was reinstated.

In January, the Kentucky General Assembly passed legislation that closely mirrored Gov. Bevin’s previous attempt and reorganized the board.

“I think what’s taking place right now is a dialogue to understand the best way to accomplish that, as far as the wording of legislation,” Postel said of the passage of Senate Bill 12.

Postel also addressed the current finances of the KFC Yum! Center. Though he said he had only just been brought into he discussion, he believes U of L should be a “fair participant” in the financing of the arena.

“We have not been asked specifically at this point to make any changes, other than we are open to a dialogue about what a restructured financing arrangement would look like,” Postel said.

Postel added that he would be not specifically be seeking the permanent position of president but would consider it if the Board of Trustees decided that was the best course of action.

“I think the future is somewhat hard to predict, but I don't plan to actively campaign for the position,” Postel said.

The U of L Board of Trustees is expected to meet on Thursday, in part to discuss the search for a new president.

