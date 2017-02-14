Authorities say new map will tackle the practice of 'redlining' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Authorities say new map will tackle the practice of 'redlining' in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities hope a new map will help guide people in Louisville across hurdles based on race and income.   

City leaders launched a program to tackle the practice of so-called "redlining." 

It started in the 1930's to guide investment by U.S. cities. The maps graded neighborhoods, often giving low grades to black- and low-income areas. The practice ended, but problems still exist, such as a lack of amenities in some neighborhoods.

A local urban planner developed a new map to highlight the problem and spark a conversation on solutions.

"There's a disconnect as to why there aren't more services and amenities available in those neighborhoods -- and this dialog will help us better understand why that is," explained Jeana Dunlap, of the Office of Redevelopment Strategies.

The city plans to put on several events over the next few months for neighbors to let their voices be heard. Concerned citizens can also share their feedback using the hashtag #EraseTheLines.

