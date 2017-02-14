Police issue warning about fake bills circulating in western Kentucky

The University of Louisville shouldn’t rule out trying to acquire Jewish Hospital and the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute because the two downtown facilities have close ties to U of L’s School of Medicine, interim U of L President Greg Postel said Wednesday.

The University of Louisville shouldn’t rule out trying to acquire Jewish Hospital and the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute because the two downtown facilities have close ties to U of L’s School of Medicine, interim U of L President Greg Postel said Wednesday.

Jennifer Lawrence has acknowledged that a tabloid site's video of her dancing on a stripper pole is the real thing, but the actress says she's not sorry about it.

Jennifer Lawrence has acknowledged that a tabloid site's video of her dancing on a stripper pole is the real thing, but the actress says she's not sorry about it.

Sorry, not sorry: Jennifer Lawrence owns up to pole dancing

Sorry, not sorry: Jennifer Lawrence owns up to pole dancing

Three people were injured in the chase that ended just off the Watterson Expressway.

Three people were injured in the chase that ended just off the Watterson Expressway.

Man in custody after high-speed police chase ends on Southern Parkway

Man in custody after high-speed police chase ends on Southern Parkway

Witnesses flagged down police to report that a fight was taking place on the bridge -- and that someone had pulled a gun.

Witnesses flagged down police to report that a fight was taking place on the bridge -- and that someone had pulled a gun.

Two arrested after disturbance reported on Big Four Bridge

She is one of five people being treated for the illness.

She is one of five people being treated for the illness.

California woman in ICU with botulism after eating nacho cheese from a gas station

California woman in ICU with botulism after eating nacho cheese from a gas station

"When the Eastern administrators got out to the parking lot…they found the Ballard students with eggs and mayonnaise."

"When the Eastern administrators got out to the parking lot…they found the Ballard students with eggs and mayonnaise."

Two of the cars damaged by Ballard High students at Eastern High School on Wednesday. (Submitted photos)

Two of the cars damaged by Ballard High students at Eastern High School on Wednesday. (Submitted photos)

5 Ballard High students being disciplined for senior prank at Eastern High

5 Ballard High students being disciplined for senior prank at Eastern High

Police in Indiana captured a man on the run who they say impregnated a 10-year-old girl.

Police in Indiana captured a man on the run who they say impregnated a 10-year-old girl.

Police also allegedly found marijuana in the toilet, after Aaron Stinson, "attempted to flush marijuana to avoid detection."

Police also allegedly found marijuana in the toilet, after Aaron Stinson, "attempted to flush marijuana to avoid detection."

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) -- State police have issued a warning about counterfeit bills being circulated in western Kentucky.

According to Trooper Corey King, Independence Bank says several $100 and $20 counterfeit bills have been accepted by businesses in Daviess, Webster, and McCracken counties.

Police said in a statement that the fake bills are very realistic, but they are all marked on the back "for motion picture use only."

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.