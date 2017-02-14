RAW VIDEO | John Calipari talks about Kentucky's 83-58 win over - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | John Calipari talks about Kentucky's 83-58 win over Tennessee

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Avenging a loss on the road last month, Kentucky got a little revenge Tuesday night, cruising past Tennessee at Rupp Arena, 83-58.

This one really wasn't close from the start. UK hit eight 3-pointers in the first 12 minutes, surging to a 31-15 lead.

After the break, the Volunteers never got the lead below 10.

Derek Willis and Malik Monk led the way, combining for 36 points and 8-14 shooting from 3 for the game.

Watch head coach John Calipari's full press conference in the video player above.

