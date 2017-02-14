POLICE: New Albany man arrested for car break-ins in Floyd Count - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: New Albany man arrested for car break-ins in Floyd County may be responsible for more

Posted: Updated:
Brett Bachelder (Source: Floyd County Police) Brett Bachelder (Source: Floyd County Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floyd County Police say they've arrested a man who may be responsible for several car break-ins across parts of Louisville and southern Indiana.

According to a news release, 28-year-old Brett J. Bachelder has been taken into custody.

Police say they received several reports of vehicle break-ins in Floyd County on Feb. 8 and 9. According to the news release, the resulting police investigation ultimately led to Bachelder's home in New Albany, where police executed a search warrant.

Police say they found "a large amount of property" that had been reported stolen inside the home, including electronics, phones, laptops, cash, gift cards, purses and bags.

Bachelder is charged with possession of stolen property and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle in Floyd County. Additional charges out of additional counties are expected.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

