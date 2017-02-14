Kentucky state senator introducing bill to cut sexual harassment training

Back in 2014, Danny Rodden quit his job as Clark County sheriff and confessed to lying to the FBI, trying to cover up an affair with a prostitute.

Back in 2014, Danny Rodden quit his job as Clark County sheriff and confessed to lying to the FBI, trying to cover up an affair with a prostitute.

3 years after affair with prostitute, former Clark County sheriff accused of paying for escort

3 years after affair with prostitute, former Clark County sheriff accused of paying for escort

Three people were injured in the chase that ended just off the Watterson Expressway.

Three people were injured in the chase that ended just off the Watterson Expressway.

A Louisville bookstore is getting a lot of business thanks to a someone with no connection to the city.

A Louisville bookstore is getting a lot of business thanks to a someone with no connection to the city.

Witnesses flagged down police to report that a fight was taking place on the bridge -- and that someone had pulled a gun.

Witnesses flagged down police to report that a fight was taking place on the bridge -- and that someone had pulled a gun.

Two arrested after disturbance reported on Big Four Bridge

She is one of five people being treated for the illness.

She is one of five people being treated for the illness.

California woman in ICU with botulism after eating nacho cheese from a gas station

California woman in ICU with botulism after eating nacho cheese from a gas station

Police in Indiana captured a man on the run who they say impregnated a 10-year-old girl.

Police in Indiana captured a man on the run who they say impregnated a 10-year-old girl.

Police also allegedly found marijuana in the toilet, after Aaron Stinson, "attempted to flush marijuana to avoid detection."

Police also allegedly found marijuana in the toilet, after Aaron Stinson, "attempted to flush marijuana to avoid detection."

"When the Eastern administrators got out to the parking lot…they found the Ballard students with eggs and mayonnaise."

"When the Eastern administrators got out to the parking lot…they found the Ballard students with eggs and mayonnaise."

Two of the cars damaged by Ballard High students at Eastern High School on Wednesday. (Submitted photos)

Two of the cars damaged by Ballard High students at Eastern High School on Wednesday. (Submitted photos)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- When you call the statehouse your place of employment, work life isn't always about bills and politics.

There are requirements of every Kentucky politician, just like your job. But Boone County Republican Senator John Schickel wants one fewer obligation.

"It's taking time and resources away from other things," Schickel said.

It involves ethics guidelines, more specifically sexual harassment training. Schickel is introducing a measure that would shorten the three-hour mandatory program that often consists of guest speakers.

"It scales it back to 30 minutes, and that's probably too long," Schickel said.

Critics are saying hang on, citing the ethical mess surrounding John Arnold. A few years ago, female staffers came forward saying the former state representative sexually harassed them for years and that the Legislative Research Commission did nothing to protect them.

The parties involved later settled, and Arnold resigned. But Schickel says even bringing that up is irrelevant.

"If you don't come to Frankfort with the good values with how to treat people and how to be polite with good manners, Frankfort is not going to treat you how to do that," said Schickel, adding he has a lot of backing at the statehouse but admits the bill probably won't pass.

Schickel says he doesn't think leaders will want to mess with it in the midst of an intense political climate.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.