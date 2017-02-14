Kentucky state senator introducing bill to cut sexual harassment - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky state senator introducing bill to cut sexual harassment training

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- When you call the statehouse your place of employment, work life isn't always about bills and politics.

There are requirements of every Kentucky politician, just like your job. But Boone County Republican Senator John Schickel wants one fewer obligation.

"It's taking time and resources away from other things," Schickel said.

It involves ethics guidelines, more specifically sexual harassment training. Schickel is introducing a measure that would shorten the three-hour mandatory program that often consists of guest speakers.

"It scales it back to 30 minutes, and that's probably too long," Schickel said.

Critics are saying hang on, citing the ethical mess surrounding John Arnold. A few years ago, female staffers came forward saying the former state representative sexually harassed them for years and that the Legislative Research Commission did nothing to protect them.

The parties involved later settled, and Arnold resigned. But Schickel says even bringing that up is irrelevant.

"If you don't come to Frankfort with the good values with how to treat people and how to be polite with good manners, Frankfort is not going to treat you how to do that," said Schickel, adding he has a lot of backing at the statehouse but admits the bill probably won't pass.

Schickel says he doesn't think leaders will want to mess with it in the midst of an intense political climate.

