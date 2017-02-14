Louisville man's painful loss helping dozens fighting cancer

She is one of five people being treated for the illness.

She is one of five people being treated for the illness.

California woman in ICU with botulism after eating nacho cheese from a gas station

California woman in ICU with botulism after eating nacho cheese from a gas station

Back in 2014, Danny Rodden quit his job as Clark County sheriff and confessed to lying to the FBI, trying to cover up an affair with a prostitute.

Back in 2014, Danny Rodden quit his job as Clark County sheriff and confessed to lying to the FBI, trying to cover up an affair with a prostitute.

3 years after affair with prostitute, former Clark County sheriff accused of paying for escort

3 years after affair with prostitute, former Clark County sheriff accused of paying for escort

One person was killed Thursday night when a car and motorcycle crashed in Fern Creek.

One person was killed Thursday night when a car and motorcycle crashed in Fern Creek.

Police also allegedly found marijuana in the toilet, after Aaron Stinson, "attempted to flush marijuana to avoid detection."

Police also allegedly found marijuana in the toilet, after Aaron Stinson, "attempted to flush marijuana to avoid detection."

A Louisville bookstore is getting a lot of business thanks to a someone with no connection to the city.

A Louisville bookstore is getting a lot of business thanks to a someone with no connection to the city.

All lanes of I-65 South are closed at St. Catherine Street after a pedestrian was hit.

All lanes of I-65 South are closed at St. Catherine Street after a pedestrian was hit.

Parents say the man was seen hanging around the children's underwear and diaper sections.

Parents say the man was seen hanging around the children's underwear and diaper sections.

"When the Eastern administrators got out to the parking lot…they found the Ballard students with eggs and mayonnaise."

"When the Eastern administrators got out to the parking lot…they found the Ballard students with eggs and mayonnaise."

Two of the cars damaged by Ballard High students at Eastern High School on Wednesday. (Submitted photos)

Two of the cars damaged by Ballard High students at Eastern High School on Wednesday. (Submitted photos)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has turned the painful loss of a loved one into hope and help for dozens of families.

As a result, cancer patients are receiving thousands of dollars in financial support because of a woman they've never even met.

"First thing I do every morning is get up and see if she's breathing," said Allan Loney, who is caring for his terminally ill wife.

Seven years ago, Loney's wife Elaine was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer.

Since then, cancer has been the family's biggest challenge, but not the only source of pain.

"If they have to come take my house, they have to come take my house," Loney said. "That's my life in there."

Last year, Loney lost his job because he needed to be with his wife around the clock. That means the paychecks stopped coming, but the bills did not.

"They're piling up because, you know, I'm not working," Loney said.

Through all of the sadness, the pain and stress of making ends meet, Loney found emotional and financial support from someone he had not seen in more than 20 years.

"First time I met him, he come, cut me a check and said, use it for bills, take her out to dinner, do whatever ... just hope it helps," Loney said.

The man with the check was Mike Mulrooney, an old friend.

"When Allen walked up to the door, I had never put two and two together with the last names," Mulrooney said. "We went to high school together. Small world."

Turns out, high school isn't the only thing the men have in common. In 2013, Mulrooney lost his mother Shirley to cancer.

"Only reason we started is everybody who came to visit my mom had a story to tell," Mulrooney said.

Those stories were some of the forgotten side effects of cancer.

"They'd say, you know, Joe had a friend who lost his house because his wife had cancer, and they couldn't work," Mulrooney said.

After watching his mother take her last breath, Mulrooney accepted the calling.

"When they had her sitting in the living room after she passed, I promised her I would do something different to change the world," he said.

Mulrooney created a non-profit called Shirley's Way in honor of his mother. The organization uses donations, benefit concerts and an annual 5K to raise thousands of dollars for families who are taking a hit from cancer and bill collectors.

"We've given away a little over $160,000 since we started," he said. "Last year, we gave away $92,000."

Doctors say Loney's wife doesn't have much time, so, he appreciates the man who is helping him stay by her side until the end.

"I know I couldn't stay here without him," Looney said.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.