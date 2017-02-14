Louisville man's painful loss helping dozens fighting cancer

"When the Eastern administrators got out to the parking lot…they found the Ballard students with eggs and mayonnaise."More >>
Parents say the man was seen hanging around the children's underwear and diaper sections.
All lanes of I-65 South are closed at St. Catherine Street after a pedestrian was hit.
A Louisville bookstore is getting a lot of business thanks to a someone with no connection to the city.
Police also allegedly found marijuana in the toilet, after Aaron Stinson, "attempted to flush marijuana to avoid detection."
One person was killed Thursday night when a car and motorcycle crashed in Fern Creek.
Back in 2014, Danny Rodden quit his job as Clark County sheriff and confessed to lying to the FBI, trying to cover up an affair with a prostitute.
She is one of five people being treated for the illness.
