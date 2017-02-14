Friend says man shot and killed by LMPD officer was 'assassinate - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Friend says man shot and killed by LMPD officer was 'assassinated'

William Young Jr. William Young Jr.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family and friends of the man who was shot and killed by LMPD officers Saturday told their side of the story Tuesday after watching the body camera video.

Holding candles, teddy bears and posters, friends and family of William Young Jr. gathered outside the abandoned house on Oleanda Avenue in south Louisville where he died.

Police responded a burglary call Saturday night, and as they were going through the house, a crouched Young jumped up and charged officers who shot and killed him.

“I understand he lunged at them, and that would be fearful, and I do understand that, but them saying he had a weapon is not OK,” said Annette Greer Adams, Young’s ex-girlfriend.

Police say Young was holding a dangerous instrument, calling it a “meat skewer,” and say he attacked and wounded an officer.

Friends believe the video has been altered, calling it an “assassination” by the officers.

“Honestly a lot of us think that was doctored. Honestly,” Greer Adams said.

The family admits drugs were a big factor in Young’s life and altered his decisions, ultimately leading to him being homeless.

WDRB spoke with LMPD Chief Steve Conrad during the department’s monthly peace walk Tuesday, who confirmed drugs make it increasingly difficult in many police situations.

“We need to make sure that we are coming at it from a number of different directions -- getting the help for people they need, getting them into a position where it won’t endanger themselves through poor choices and the poor choices you make when you are under the influence of drugs and alcohol,” said Conrad, who added the entire investigation could take months to complete.

Young's family has hired an attorney.

