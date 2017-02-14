Friend says man shot and killed by LMPD officer was 'assassinated'

She is one of five people being treated for the illness.

She is one of five people being treated for the illness.

California woman in ICU with botulism after eating nacho cheese from a gas station

California woman in ICU with botulism after eating nacho cheese from a gas station

Back in 2014, Danny Rodden quit his job as Clark County sheriff and confessed to lying to the FBI, trying to cover up an affair with a prostitute.

Back in 2014, Danny Rodden quit his job as Clark County sheriff and confessed to lying to the FBI, trying to cover up an affair with a prostitute.

3 years after affair with prostitute, former Clark County sheriff accused of paying for escort

3 years after affair with prostitute, former Clark County sheriff accused of paying for escort

One person was killed Thursday night when a car and motorcycle crashed in Fern Creek.

One person was killed Thursday night when a car and motorcycle crashed in Fern Creek.

Police also allegedly found marijuana in the toilet, after Aaron Stinson, "attempted to flush marijuana to avoid detection."

Police also allegedly found marijuana in the toilet, after Aaron Stinson, "attempted to flush marijuana to avoid detection."

A Louisville bookstore is getting a lot of business thanks to a someone with no connection to the city.

A Louisville bookstore is getting a lot of business thanks to a someone with no connection to the city.

All lanes of I-65 South are closed at St. Catherine Street after a pedestrian was hit.

All lanes of I-65 South are closed at St. Catherine Street after a pedestrian was hit.

"When the Eastern administrators got out to the parking lot…they found the Ballard students with eggs and mayonnaise."

"When the Eastern administrators got out to the parking lot…they found the Ballard students with eggs and mayonnaise."

Two of the cars damaged by Ballard High students at Eastern High School on Wednesday. (Submitted photos)

Two of the cars damaged by Ballard High students at Eastern High School on Wednesday. (Submitted photos)

Parents say the man was seen hanging around the children's underwear and diaper sections.

Parents say the man was seen hanging around the children's underwear and diaper sections.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family and friends of the man who was shot and killed by LMPD officers Saturday told their side of the story Tuesday after watching the body camera video.

Holding candles, teddy bears and posters, friends and family of William Young Jr. gathered outside the abandoned house on Oleanda Avenue in south Louisville where he died.

Police responded a burglary call Saturday night, and as they were going through the house, a crouched Young jumped up and charged officers who shot and killed him.

“I understand he lunged at them, and that would be fearful, and I do understand that, but them saying he had a weapon is not OK,” said Annette Greer Adams, Young’s ex-girlfriend.

Police say Young was holding a dangerous instrument, calling it a “meat skewer,” and say he attacked and wounded an officer.

Friends believe the video has been altered, calling it an “assassination” by the officers.

“Honestly a lot of us think that was doctored. Honestly,” Greer Adams said.

The family admits drugs were a big factor in Young’s life and altered his decisions, ultimately leading to him being homeless.

WDRB spoke with LMPD Chief Steve Conrad during the department’s monthly peace walk Tuesday, who confirmed drugs make it increasingly difficult in many police situations.

“We need to make sure that we are coming at it from a number of different directions -- getting the help for people they need, getting them into a position where it won’t endanger themselves through poor choices and the poor choices you make when you are under the influence of drugs and alcohol,” said Conrad, who added the entire investigation could take months to complete.

Young's family has hired an attorney.

Related Stories:

RAW VIDEO | LMPD chief identifies officers involved in deadly weekend shooting

Family of man killed by LMPD officer says shooting was 'unjustified'

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.