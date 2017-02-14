White Castle serves up elegant Valentine's Day dinner - WDRB 41 Louisville News

White Castle serves up elegant Valentine's Day dinner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- White table clothes, candles and flowers -- it all sounds like the perfect Valentine's Day dinner. 

Especially if you add sliders from White Castle!

At least that's the "crave case" for several local couples. They celebrated their love Tuesday night at the burger joint.

The location at East Market and South 1st Streets in downtown Louisville was just one of many offering up the unusual Valentine's Day dinner. 

"It's a fun thing to do. It's not super expensive," said Megan Fink, who was there celebrating It's something you do to keep it lively and fun!"

It's the 26th year White Castle has hosted a special Valentine's Day event. 

