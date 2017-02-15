Tailspin Ale Fest takes over Bowman Field on Feb. 18th

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Tailspin Ale Fest happens for the 4th time on February 18, 2017 3pm-7pm at Bowman Field in the WWII Era Hangar at Louisville Executive Aviation.

Over 70 Breweries and a special Kentucky Heritage section of Kentucky brews will be available for consumption.

"Mug" it up at Magnolia Photo Booth and "tap" into tunes provided by LIVE entertainment.

View vintage airplanes on display with pin-up girls & fly boys and dine large with some of Louisville's finest food trucks.

With over 200 beers available onsite, make sure to sample some great all American craft brews from our featured breweries.

Tailspin Ale Fest benefits Dare to Care Food Bank.

$21,000 raised in the first 3 years.

VIP TICKETS - $75 + Fees

-One Hour Early Entrance starting at 2PM

-Food Voucher to use at any of the food trucks onsite

-One Year Subscription to DRAFT Magazine

-2017 VIP Souvenir

-YELP Reusable Shopping Bag stuffed with other offers and goods from our sponsors & partners

-2017 Official Tailspin Ale Fest Souvenir Glass

-Paid Tasting Card for pours of some of America's Best Craft Breweries offerings - Check out the dedicated Kentucky Heritage Section

GENERAL ADMISSION Ticket - $45 + Fees

-2017 Official Tailspin Ale Fest Souvenir Glass

-Paid Tasting Card to receive pours of some of America's Best Craft Breweries offerings - Check out the dedicated Kentucky Heritage Section

DESIGNATED DRIVER Ticket - $15 + Fees

Access to the Tailspin Ale Fest that includes LIVE Music, Food Trucks on-site, Vintage Airplane Displays, Magnolia Photo Booth, FREE Water and Coffee.

PLEASE NOTE: ALL Designated Drivers must have a ticket in advance to arriving at Tailspin Ale Fest due to space limitations in the airplane hangar.

