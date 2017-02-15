Netflix 'cheating' has tripled since 2013

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Netflix says "cheating" is on the rise.

48% of Netflix couples had at least one person "cheat", by watching a show they promised to watch with their significant other. That's triple the amount compared to 2013.

Of those who cheated, 80% said it was unplanned. Nearly two-thirds said they had to watch ahead because of "an uncontrollable desire to find out what's next".

Most cheaters watch when their partner falls asleep.

The shows that draw the most cheaters are "Orange is the New Black", "The Walking Dead", "Breaking Bad", and "House of Cards".

Mexico and Brazil have the most Netflix cheaters.

