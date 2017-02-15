JCPS central office building gets new sign - WDRB 41 Louisville News

JCPS central office building gets new sign

Posted: Updated:
The new sign outside JCPS central office on Newburg Road cost $10,000. (Photo by Toni Konz, WDRB News) The new sign outside JCPS central office on Newburg Road cost $10,000. (Photo by Toni Konz, WDRB News)
The old JCPS sign in front of central office (WDRB News file photo) The old JCPS sign in front of central office (WDRB News file photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Those visiting Jefferson County Public Schools central office in the past few weeks may have noticed a new sign in front of the building on Newburg Road.

The new sign, which cost $10,696.01, replaces the old sign that had been in front of JCPS' main administrative building at 3332 Newburg Road since the early 1990s. It also includes the name of the building, which is the VanHoose Education Center, and the district's new logo that was rolled out last year.

The old sign, which had a scrolling LED function that used to provide information to people as they drove by, broke several years ago and would have been extremely costly to fix. It also featured the district's old logo.

District officials say they decided to replace it with a non-LED sign. JCPS contracted with Commonwealth Signs and paid for it with money coming from savings in last year's budget, mainly from postage and printing as the district moves more items to digital formats.

The building was renamed the VanHoose Education Center in 1975, following the retirement of longtime JCPS Superintendent Richard VanHoose.

Reporter Antoinette Konz covers K-12 education for WDRB News. She can be reached at 502-585-0838 or @tkonz on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

