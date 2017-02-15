POLICE: Louisville man charged with sexual abuse and assault - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Louisville man charged with sexual abuse and assault

Marsean Evans (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Marsean Evans (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a Louisville man on several charges including sexual abuse, assault, kidnapping and robbery.

Marsean Evans, 26, was arrested Feb. 14 in the area of Congress Alley and South 7th Street in downtown Louisville.

According to an arrest warrant, Evans allegedly "assaulted, threatened and stole from (the) victims with a handgun" on Feb. 6.

Authorities say while one female victim was at a neighbor's home, Evans and an unknown co-defendant pulled out handguns. Officials say the suspects blindfolded the victim and she was then hit on the top of the head with a gun, which caused a laceration to her scalp.

Investigators say Evans and the second suspect then made the victim get on the ground and "stripped her of her clothing." Police say the two suspects demanded money from the victim.

Officials say Evans stole $750 and cell phones from the victim.

Police also say both suspects sexually abused the victim. According to officials, the victim pleaded for them to stop.

The warrant states that Evans got the victim up and dressed her.

Investigators say Evans forced the victim at gunpoint to go back to her apartment for more money. Evans allegedly made the victim unlock the door to go inside the apartment.

Officials say Evans approached a second female victim while she was sleeping and hit her on the head with a gun. Authorities say Evans demanded money from the second victim and took her cell phone.

Police say both victims were taken to a back room so Evans "could search their property."

Investigators say Evans ran away, after he was confronted by another person.

In addition to the charges of sexual abuse, assault, kidnapping and robbery, Evans is also charged with burglary and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

