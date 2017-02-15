Police say suspects ambushed murder victim near Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men charged with murder after an 18-year-old Louisville man was gunned down outside his home hours after his birthday were in court Wednesday.

Police arrested 23-year-old Devonta Anderson and 21-year-old Tristan Jewell on Tuesday. They're both charged in the murder of Joshua Evans around 4 a.m. on Longfield Avenue near Lester Avenue.

That's where police found Evans shot in the middle of street in front of his home around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. Evans was taken to University Hospital where he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses said Anderson and Jewell were waiting for Evans who was walking with another person -- and opened fire as he approached his house. The second victim was not injured, but police say it appears a bullet grazed the left sleeve of his sweatshirt.

Anderson and Jewell are both charged with murder and wanton endangerment, but witnesses told police that Jewell pulled the trigger. And police say this isn't the first crime Jewell has been linked to. He is already on felony probation for another violent offense.

Anderson's bond was set at $250,000, and Jewell's bond was set at $500,000. Both men are due in court again next week.

