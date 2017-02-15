National Farm Machinery Show underway at Kentucky Fair & Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend the National Farm Machinery Show this week at the Kentucky Fair & Expo Center.

It's the largest indoor farm show in the country. Every year, more than 300,000 people from around the world attend.

"It is the National Farm Machinery Show, however it's bigger than just a national show," said Jason Rittenberry, President and CEO of the Kentucky State Fair Board. "It's an international show that brings visitors from multiple countries, and it's bigger than just a farm machinery show. It's really an expo that encompasses all types of agriculture and farming."

Admission is free. You just have to pay $8 for parking and for tickets to see one of the five tractor pull competitions. Tickets for those competitions start at $20.

There are also more than 880 agricultural displays showing farm equipment, services, technology and free farming seminars.

The National Farm Machinery show is expected to bring in $21.5 million to Louisville during the four-day event. The Kentucky State Fair Board says they plan to grow the show even bigger next year by partnering with the Association of Equipment Manufacturers to help with management and promotion.

The show continues through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets for the Championship Tractor Pull are available at the Kentucky Exposition Center Ticket Office or online here or by phone at 1-800-745-3000. Event times and prices vary by day:

Wednesday, Feb. 15: 7 p.m. -- $20 and $40

Thursday, Feb. 16: 7 p.m. -- $20 and $40

Friday, Feb. 17: 7:30 p.m. -- $20 and $40

Saturday, Feb. 18: 1 p.m. -- $20 and $40

Saturday, Feb. 18: 7:30 p.m. -- $25 and $45

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.