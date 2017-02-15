Ky. House Republicans asking for more action from Gov. Bevin ahe - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ky. House Republicans asking for more action from Gov. Bevin ahead of re-examination of licenses

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Getting Kentucky's driver's licenses up to federal standards will take cooperation from Gov. Matt Bevin.

Kentucky House Republicans are demanding more than a public promise from Governor Bevin, before they start working to re-examine licenses.

Gov. Bevin told lawmakers to overhaul the licenses last year, then vetoed the measure.

The state has until June to comply with the REAL ID Act, or Kentucky residents will not be able to use their licenses to board domestic flights or get into federal courthouses.

Bevin did not commit to a public guarantee, but said he is confident "we can get something done."

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.