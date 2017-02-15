Louisville Zoo tiger gets health exam - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Zoo tiger gets health exam

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Wednesday, Vikentii, a 7-year-old male Amur tiger at the Louisville Zoo, underwent a thorough health screening.

Vets examined Vikentii, drew blood, vaccinated him and checked out his teeth. The health screenings are done once every other year. They help medical experts identity any problems before they get worse.

"These exams in the past have uncovered issues like whether the animal is overweight or underweight, cataracts or eye problems, orthopedic issues like arthritis or tumors -- a variety of different issues. so they are real valuable," said Zoli Gyimesi, senior staff veternarian at the Louisville Zoo. 

Vikentii was put under with general anesthesia. He was born at a Zoo in Salt Lake City, and came to the Louisville Zoo in 2015. 

There are fewer than 100 Amur tigers like him left in the Russian wild.

