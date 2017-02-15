UPDATE: Fourth suspect charged with murder in connection with pr - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Fourth suspect charged with murder in connection with pregnant woman's death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fourth suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of a pregnant woman.

Lexington Police say 21-year-old Skylar Stigall was arrested Wednesday by officials with the U.S. Marshals Service and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at a residence in Pulaski County.

Stigall is charged with murder, fetal homicide and robbery. The charges are in connection with the September shooting death of Maryiah Coleman and her unborn child.

Police in Lexington previously arrested three other men, Demetrioun Boaz, Joseph “Jodie” Fain and Saquan Freeman, who are all 20 years old, for the same crime, according to Lexington Police spokesperson Brenna Angel.

Boaz, Fain and Freeman are also charged with murder, fetal homicide and robbery.

Officials say Boaz, Fain and Freeman were already being held at the Fayette County Detention Center after they were charged for their involvement in a home invasion that happened in October.

Stigall is being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Police are continuing to investigate the case.

