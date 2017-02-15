Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- Louisville vs. Miami, UK vs. Ten - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- Louisville vs. Miami, UK vs. Tennessee, IU highlights

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week's Sports Page Live chat is down for the count.

Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford guided the discussion with their awesome insights.

Those insights mixed with solid commentary from viewers made for an excellent chat.

Here's some of what came up in this week's discussion:

- U of L vs. Miami

- UK takes on Tennessee

- IU highlights

You can see the full replay of this week's chat right now.

Always remember you can make your voice heard during the live chat on Wednesday mornings starting at 10:30 sharp!

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

