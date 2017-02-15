Kentucky exported more products in 2016 than ever before

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Exports of Kentucky-made products reached new heights in 2016.

In 2016, the Commonwealth exported nearly $30 billion in goods and services

Aerospace, motor vehicles, and pharmaceuticals were the most exported products in the state.

Overall, Kentucky's 2016 exports went up more than $1 billion from 2015 to 2016. Kentucky traded with nearly 200 nations. The largest trade partners included Canada, the United Kingdom, and France.

