Airlines praised for fewer canceled flights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Airlines canceled fewer flights and lost fewer bags in 2016. 

The Air Travel Consumer Report says canceled flights are at their lowest level in over two decades. As for lost bags, airlines have hit their lowest level since the 1980s. 

Air travelers seem to be taking notice, with overall passenger complaints dropping more than 10 percent between 2015 and 2016. 

