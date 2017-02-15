Austrian police arrest man for impersonating 'Hitler' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Austrian police arrest man for impersonating 'Hitler'

VIENNA (AP) - Austrian police say they have detained a man described by local media as "Hitler's double" for possible violations of laws against glorifying the Nazi era.

Witnesses who have seen the unidentified 25-year-old say he sports a Hitler mustache, combs his hair in the style of the Fuehrer and dresses in Nazi-era regalia.

Police spokesman David Furtner said Monday the suspect was detained after being seen repeatedly in front of the house where Hitler was born in the town of Braunau, on Austria's border with Germany.

Furtner says the man "appears to glorify ... Hitler."

The house itself is the object of a legal squabble between its owner and the government, which wants to take possession and remodel it to erase all associations with Hitler.

