Radcliff man accused of robbery and sexual abuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Radcliff have arrested a man charged with sexual abuse and robbery.

Ahlijia Gailes, 24, was arrested on Monday. According to police, it happened on Daneswood Court on Jan. 25.

Police say Gailes was armed with a long rifle and held it to the back of the victim's head during a robbery.

Investigators say Gailes allegedly stole about $20,000 and other items. Some of the items were located inside Gailes' home, according to police.

Authorities say Gailes forced the victim's pants down and he allegedly sexually abused her.

He was identified through a photo line up.

Gailes is being held at the Hardin County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond. He is expected in court on Friday.

