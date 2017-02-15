New bill would allow people to sell unopened vintage whiskey bot - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New bill would allow people to sell unopened vintage whiskey bottles

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you have a vintage bottle of whiskey in your collection, you may soon be able to sell it.

A bill that passed a Kentucky House committee would allow people who own old, unopened bottles of spirits to sell them to bars, restaurants and liquor stores.

Bottles of rare whiskey can sell for hundred and even thousands of dollars.

The president of the Kentucky Distiller's Association says putting the bottles back into circulation in Kentucky restaurants and bars would help with tourism.

