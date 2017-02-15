Amazon receives patent to drop deliveries off with parachutes - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Amazon receives patent to drop deliveries off with parachutes

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When you order a package from Amazon, the company may soon drop it off to your doorstep with a parachute.

The online company received a patent for the unusual package delivery.

Amazon wants to keep drones high above homes, then drop packages using magnets. Parachutes or spring coils would release in mid-flight to allow the packages to land safely.

Amazon says "Prime Air" will launch soon, but it has not given an exact date.

