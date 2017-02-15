Agents say catapult was used to get drugs into U.S. from Mexico - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Agents say catapult was used to get drugs into U.S. from Mexico

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Smugglers use a catapult to get drugs over the American-Mexican border.

Agents found the device near the town of Douglas in southern Arizona.

They say the smugglers used it to hurl bundles of marijuana into America from Mexico.

Border agents seized the catapult and took possession of about 47 pounds of pot that were near the device.

