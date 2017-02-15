Local families use frozen embryo adoption to get pregnant

The grandmother of a 10-year-old girl impregnated by a 34-year-old old man is speaking out.More >>
The 17-year-old girl who was hit by a car on Poplar Level Road on Thursday has died.More >>
When the judge heard the explanation for the suspect's motives, he ordered that 35-year-old Kevin Sparks be released.More >>
"When the Eastern administrators got out to the parking lot…they found the Ballard students with eggs and mayonnaise."More >>
Parents say the man was seen hanging around the children's underwear and diaper sections.More >>
Washington County and the town of Salem, Indiana, are under a state of emergencyMore >>
Back in 2014, Danny Rodden quit his job as Clark County sheriff and confessed to lying to the FBI, trying to cover up an affair with a prostitute.More >>
One person was killed Thursday night when a car and motorcycle crashed in Fern Creek.More >>
WDRB News takes you to the Texas-Mexican border to see first-hand what the government is doing to curtail illegal immigration.More >>
From the air, the water and on the ground, WDRB News spent three days embedded with U.S. Border Patrol and Air and Marine Operations at the Texas-Mexico border.More >>
A year ago, we told you how local residents with skin cancer went from stage 4 to cancer-free in a matter of months using a new drug called Keytruda. Now that same drug is helping a Louisville man with a rare type of lung cancer and capturing the attention of the medical world.More >>
"The series brings a lot positive conversations around mental health and suicide prevention ... what it doesn't do is give people any help or hope that there are other ways to address all these issues."More >>
He was a man who cherished his family, had an enormous number of friends and passionately served the Louisville community as a peacekeeper for just over three years and on Tuesday, thousands of people paid tribute to fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman.More >>
A police officer killed by a sniper. A mother vanishes without a trace. Her father shot and killed. Are the cases connected?More >>
Five years ago Thursday, an EF-4 tornado roared through the area, killing 34 people in Kentucky and Indiana.More >>
Ahead of last week's announcement of the 2017-18 Broadway in Louisville schedule, WDRB News went to New York City to preview the shows that'll hit the stage at the Kentucky Center of the Arts.More >>
