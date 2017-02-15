Louisville's 'Mayor for Life' Jerry Abramson talks current drug and crime issues

KSP says death investigation could become homicide case when results come back from different tests they're running.

KSP says death investigation could become homicide case when results come back from different tests they're running.

Tommy Ballard was shot in the chest on family property before hunting with his grandson. Police are still looking for the shooter.

Tommy Ballard was shot in the chest on family property before hunting with his grandson. Police are still looking for the shooter.

"When the Eastern administrators got out to the parking lot…they found the Ballard students with eggs and mayonnaise."

"When the Eastern administrators got out to the parking lot…they found the Ballard students with eggs and mayonnaise."

Two of the cars damaged by Ballard High students at Eastern High School on Wednesday. (Submitted photos)

Two of the cars damaged by Ballard High students at Eastern High School on Wednesday. (Submitted photos)

When the judge heard the explanation for the suspect's motives, he ordered that 35-year-old Kevin Sparks be released.

When the judge heard the explanation for the suspect's motives, he ordered that 35-year-old Kevin Sparks be released.

The 17-year-old girl who was hit by a car on Poplar Level Road on Thursday has died.

The 17-year-old girl who was hit by a car on Poplar Level Road on Thursday has died.

In yet another example of the drug epidemic and the impact its having on Louisville's court system, a woman appeared high before a judge.

In yet another example of the drug epidemic and the impact its having on Louisville's court system, a woman appeared high before a judge.

The grandmother of a 10-year-old girl impregnated by a 34-year-old old man is speaking out.

The grandmother of a 10-year-old girl impregnated by a 34-year-old old man is speaking out.

Washington County and the town of Salem, Indiana, are under a state of emergency

Washington County and the town of Salem, Indiana, are under a state of emergency

Louisville's "Mayor for Life" says he's back home for good.

Jerry Abramson returned to Louisville three weeks ago after about a two-year stint at the White House.

"I understand the term burnout, and it's great to be home," Abramson said.

For the past two years, he worked in the West Wing as Deputy Assistant to President Barack Obama and Director of Intergovernmental Affairs.

"I spent most of my time telling folks, creating policy at the 20,000 foot level up in the sky, what it was really like at the sidewalk level for the city, or the county, or the state," he said.

He's thankful to be in his familiar city, but a couple things are different, like the full-blown drug problem now plaguing our area.

"This issue of heroin overdoses is not unique to any one community, unfortunately," Abramson said."It's across the entire spectrum of the United States."

In Washington, he was on the front lines to fight the epidemic.

"I worked with the National Association of Counties to get them to begin buying in bulk the Narcan that's now available for all our emergency responders throughout the United States," he said.

Abramson also addressed violence in the city.

"Many urban areas are having difficulties in the area of crime," he said.

When Abramson left the state in 2014, 58 homicides were reported in Louisville that year. Since then, violence in the city has doubled. LMPD says 118 people were murdered last year.

Still, the "Mayor for Life" has hope.

"The police chief here, from what I've seen from a distance, and the mayor, have a focus on a game plan to get a handle on (the violence)," Abramson said. "And I'm very hopeful that they'll be able to do just that. I'm sure they will."

Abramson has accepted an executive position at Bellarmine University. He will also teach classes in leadership and civics.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.