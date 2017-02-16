Battling chipmunks, moles and critters that do damage to your yard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A warm winter means moles, chipmunks and other outdoor pests are making an early appearance this year. And if left unchallenged, these critters can do some serious damage.

Brownsboro Hardware & Paint's Jim Lehrer has done battle with these pests, and he's ready for a fight this spring. So he's sharing the best ways to keep those critters from your yards and gardens.

Deer and rabbits can be chased away by insulting their senses. Lehrer suggests using products that contain coyote urine, which they don't like.

Chipmunks may be cute to some, but they can burrow up to 20 feet and gather up to 165 acorns in just one day. Lehrer say they can create significant damage to sidewalks, driveways and foundations. First he says to make sure food sources like bird feeders and nesting spots like firewood piles and brush are at least 15 feet from your home. To rid your yard of chipmunks, he says you may need live traps, rat trips or Critter Ridder.

There's nothing cute about a mole or the mess they can leave around your home. Moles can extend runways up to 100 feet in a single day. And they are big eaters who an consume 100 percent of their body weight in just one day. Usually, there are two or three moles per acre of land. But you need to track them down and get rid of them.

Start by eliminating the mole's food source with castor oil or Grub-ex. Then you'll likely have to resort to a strategy that will neutralize the mole. Lehrer suggests Giant Destroyers (Gas), Poison Peanuts, Mole Worms or one of two types of above ground traps.

Brownsboro Hardware & Paint is a locally owned, full-service hardware store in Louisville, Kentucky. With two locations we have been serving the East End of Louisville since 1960. They are your local source for Weber® grills, The Big Green Egg®, Benjamin Moore Paint® and all your hardware needs.

