Chefs creating original desserts with Girl Scout cookies for Desserts First on Feb 22nd

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On February 22nd, Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana will host its 11th Annual Desserts First event at The Olmsted, 3701 Frankfort Avenue.

The Louisville area's finest restaurant chefs will create original desserts and signature drinks using the Girl Scout Cookie varieties as the key ingredient. Keith Kaiser recently joined some of those chefs to get a sample of their creations.

Desserts First is a fundraiser where guests get a taste of these original dishes. Desserts will be judged by local culinary experts and the best desserts will receive awards.

Guests will be able to vote for their favorite creation in the "People's Choice" awards. All funds raised from this event benefit Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana, which serves over 16,000 girl and adult members in 64 counties throughout central and western Kentucky and southern Indiana.

Tickets starting at $65.  

CLICK HERE for ticket information.

