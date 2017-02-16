Indiana State Police release picture of man they want to ask abo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana State Police release picture of man they want to ask about murder of two young girls

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) - Indiana State Police is asking for help to find the person who killed two teenage girls. 
 
The bodies of 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams were found Monday in Carroll County, Indiana. That's about 60 miles Northwest of Indianapolis.Their deaths are being investigated as homicides.

Authorities released two photos of a male who was seen on hiking trails around the time the girls were there and asked the public to help identify him so he could be questioned about what he might have seen.

The bodies of the girls were found Tuesday afternoon along Deer Creek near Delphi. Police said the girls' bodies were about three-quarters of a mile from an abandoned railroad bridge where they were dropped off Monday to go hiking.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Kim Riley said an FBI team remains at the crime scene collecting evidence. Riley said authorities are not yet releasing the girls' cause or manner of deaths, citing the ongoing double homicide investigation.

"The investigation is still in its baby steps, so to speak, and we don't want to put that information out yet," he said during a news conference in Delphi.

Delphi is known for its historic courthouse square and a restored section of the historic Wabash & Erie Canal that offers trips on a replica 19th century canal boat.

News of the girls' deaths shook the community of 3,000 residents, where the teens were both eighth-graders at Delphi Community Middle School.

Greg Briles, the superintendent of Delphi Community School Corporation, called their deaths a "senseless tragedy" in a Wednesday afternoon tweet. "Our worst fears were confirmed today in the senseless loss of our 2 DCMS students," he wrote on Twitter.

He said authorities are urging local residents to use caution, keep track of their children and report anything unusual to authorities while the criminal investigation continues.

Police are asking anyone who was parked at High Bridge Trail Head on February 13, 2017 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to contact them. And if you can identify the man in the photo they released, please contact the Carroll County Sheriff's Department or the Delphi Police Department at 765-564-2345 or the Indiana State Poice at 765-567-2125.  You can remain anonymous, if you request. 

