Extreme athletes compete in Tazer Ball - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The extreme sport Tazer Ball combines, soccer, football, and stun guns.

Two teams compete to try and get a large 24-inch ball into a goal at either end of a field 200 x 85 foot field.

Players from both teams run around with stun guns.

Under Tazer Ball rules, stun guns can only be used on players carrying the ball.

The stun guns are set to cause a localized muscle spasm, but not do permanent damage to any vital organs.

Taze Ball was started in California.

