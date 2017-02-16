LMPD arrests suspect after victim uses app to trace stolen iPhone

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Wednesday after police say a robbery victim used an app to track down an iPhone he allegedly stole.

According to the arrest report, the victim told police a man with a gun confronted her behind her home in the 1600 block of S. Fourth Street in the Algonquin neighborhood around 8:30 Wednesday night. The victim says she gave the suspect -- 18-year-old Abdisalan Aden -- her iPhone, charger and case, along with her wallet and car keys after he pointed the gun at her and said "gimme all your stuff."

Police say Aden demanded her pass code and threatened to harm her if she told anyone.

A short time later, the victim told police she had used an app to locate the iPhone and knew exactly where it was. When the phone was called, police observed the suspect answering the phone, and the victim confirmed Aden was the man who robbed her behind her home.

Aden was arrested and charged with first degree robbery.

