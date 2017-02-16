LMPD arrests suspect after victim uses app to trace stolen iPhon - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD arrests suspect after victim uses app to trace stolen iPhone

Posted: Updated:
Abdisalan Aden (source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Abdisalan Aden (source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Wednesday after police say a robbery victim used an app to track down an iPhone he allegedly stole. 

According to the arrest report, the victim told police a man with a gun confronted her behind her home in the 1600 block of S. Fourth Street in the Algonquin neighborhood around 8:30 Wednesday night. The victim says she gave the suspect -- 18-year-old Abdisalan Aden -- her iPhone, charger and case, along with her wallet and car keys after he pointed the gun at her and said "gimme all your stuff." 

Police say Aden demanded her pass code and threatened to harm her if she told anyone. 

A short time later, the victim told police she had used an app to locate the iPhone and knew exactly where it was. When the phone was called, police observed the suspect answering the phone, and the victim confirmed Aden was the man who robbed her behind her home.

Aden was arrested and charged with first degree robbery. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.