Louisville man arrested after shootout that damaged property on Bank Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a man has been arrested after he took part in a shootout that damaged several homes and vehicles.

According to an arrest report, the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they were called to Bank Street, near the intersection of N. 26th Street, just before 12:30 p.m. after someone reported that a suspect in a white vehicle was exchanging gunfire with people at a house. 

When police arrived, witnesses allegedly told them that a man -- 21-year-old Marquette French -- had left the scene. He returned and was subsequently arrested.

Police say he admitted to taking part in a gunfight with two other suspects. According to the arrest report, the gunfire damaged several homes and vehicles in the area.

Police say video of the incident seems to show French firing first, but French claimed that the other two suspects were the first to fire.

He is charged with first degree wanton endangerment and first degree criminal mischief. French is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

