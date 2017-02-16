U of L Foundation racks up over $20 million in extra pay for administrators

KentuckyOne Health is losing millions of dollars operating Jewish Hospital and a number of other Louisville-area facilities, and the health system hopes to sell the money-losing group of properties by the end of 2017.More >>
A week after announcing a major retreat from the Louisville market, KentuckyOne Health said Friday that its CEO will leave the job in July. Ruth Brinkley, who has led the statewide health system since its inception in 2012, will resign effective July 14.
The University of Louisville board of trustees voted Thursday to give interim U of L President Greg Postel the authority to work out a new lease for the university's basketball programs at the KFC Yum! Center, and Postel said he hopes to ink a deal in the next few weeks.
The University of Louisville shouldn't rule out trying to acquire Jewish Hospital and the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute because the two downtown facilities have close ties to U of L's School of Medicine, interim U of L President Greg Postel said Wednesday.
Ford Motor Co. plans to cut 10 percent of its salaried jobs in North America and Asia Pacific this year in an effort to boost profits, but the cuts won't affect workers at the company's two Louisville plants.
The Wall Street Journal reports that Ford Motor Co. is planning substantial job cuts in order to boost profits and raise its stock price, but a union official in Louisville said he knows of no layoffs among the more-than 13,000 line workers at Ford's two local plants.
The Kentucky Manufacturing Career Center has placed 1,000 people in jobs since 2013 through KentuckianaWorks.
Financially struggling KentuckyOne Health said Friday it plans to sell its Louisville facilities, including Jewish Hospital, the Frazier Rehab Institute, Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Jewish Hospital Shelbyville.
