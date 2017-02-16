Kentucky Derby Museum to open permanent 'American Pharoah' exhib - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Derby Museum to open permanent 'American Pharoah' exhibit

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The public will soon get a chance to learn more about Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, when the Kentucky Derby Museum opens a permanent exhibit Thursday evening.

It's the next closest thing to meeting him.

The display will showcase the story of the 2015 Triple Crown winner.

To celebrate, Maker's Mark CEO Rob Samuels will be at the museum Thursday night to release a Private Select bottle as part of the Legends Series.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.