13-year-old dies after police chase in northern Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

13-year-old dies after police chase in northern Indiana

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 13-year-old girl is dead after a police chase in northern Indiana led to a crash.

Police say 31-year-old Donnell Howard ran through a red light in Hammond and hit a car with a woman and her 13-year-old granddaughter inside.

Julianna Chambers died at a hospital. Her grandmother is in critical condition.

Howard's passenger was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Police haven't said what led to the chase or what Howard may be charged with.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.