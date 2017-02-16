Louisville's first responders dispatched to over 1,000 drug overdose runs so far this year

Starting Friday, there's a new discount airline flying out of Standiford Field.

Allegiant begins flying from SDF, but passengers could pay high fees for cheap seats

KentuckyOne Health is losing millions of dollars operating Jewish Hospital and a number of other Louisville-area facilities, and the health system hopes to sell the money-losing group of properties by the end of 2017.

KentuckyOne Health plans to sell money-losing group of Louisville healthcare facilities by end of the year

Tommy Ballard was shot in the chest on family property before hunting with his grandson. Police are still looking for the shooter.

Bardstown family longs for answers 6 months after Tommy Ballard was killed

When the judge heard the explanation for the suspect's motives, he ordered that 35-year-old Kevin Sparks be released.

Attorney offers explanation for suspect accused of stealing air conditioners from Norton Commons

The 17-year-old girl who was hit by a car on Poplar Level Road on Thursday has died.

The grandmother of a 10-year-old girl impregnated by a 34-year-old old man is speaking out.

Grandmother of young girl impregnated by 34-year-old man speaks out

In yet another example of the drug epidemic and the impact its having on Louisville's court system, a woman appeared high before a judge.

Washington County and the town of Salem, Indiana, are under a state of emergency

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's first responders have been dispatched to more than 1,000 drug overdose runs so far this year.

Louisville Metrosafe says crews have made 366 overdose runs in the first 12 days of February. Last month, EMS responded to 695 overdose calls.

Officials could not say how many of the cases were related to heroin.

