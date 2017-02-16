Authorities identify man found shot to death on E. St. Catherine Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a Louisville man who was shot to death on E. St. Catherine Street on Sunday.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 60-year-old Anthony W. McIntyre.

The incident took place just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of E. St. Catherine Street, near Logan Street.

Police say neighbors called 911 after McIntyre was found dead inside his apartment.

No arrests have been made in his murder. Anyone with information should call police at 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.