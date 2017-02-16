Authorities identify man found shot to death on E. St. Catherine - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Authorities identify man found shot to death on E. St. Catherine Street

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a Louisville man who was shot to death on E. St. Catherine Street on Sunday.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 60-year-old Anthony W. McIntyre.

The incident took place just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of E. St. Catherine Street, near Logan Street.

Police say neighbors called 911 after McIntyre was found dead inside his apartment.

No arrests have been made in his murder. Anyone with information should call police at 574-LMPD. 

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.