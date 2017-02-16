POLICE: Louisville woman arrested after group corners, beats and stabs victim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a woman who was part of a group who cornered a victim, then beat and stabbed that victim.

According to an arrest report, the incident took place in the 1600 block of S. 30th Street, near Young Avenue, just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say 36-year-old Tiffany Womack, also known as Tiffany Barbee, was with a group of people armed with baseball bats and knives. According to the arrest report, the group cornered the victim behind a home and began beating and stabbing the victim.

That victim suffered "serious physical injury," according to police. No other information about the extent of the victim's injuries is available.

Police arrested Womack hours later and charged her with first degree assault and criminal trespassing. She is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

