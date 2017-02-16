Kentucky lawmakers move closer to de-funding Planned Parenthood

Starting Friday, there's a new discount airline flying out of Standiford Field.

Allegiant begins flying from SDF, but passengers could pay high fees for cheap seats

KentuckyOne Health is losing millions of dollars operating Jewish Hospital and a number of other Louisville-area facilities, and the health system hopes to sell the money-losing group of properties by the end of 2017.

KentuckyOne Health plans to sell money-losing group of Louisville healthcare facilities by end of the year

Tommy Ballard was shot in the chest on family property before hunting with his grandson. Police are still looking for the shooter.

Bardstown family longs for answers 6 months after Tommy Ballard was killed

When the judge heard the explanation for the suspect's motives, he ordered that 35-year-old Kevin Sparks be released.

Attorney offers explanation for suspect accused of stealing air conditioners from Norton Commons

The 17-year-old girl who was hit by a car on Poplar Level Road on Thursday has died.

The grandmother of a 10-year-old girl impregnated by a 34-year-old old man is speaking out.

Grandmother of young girl impregnated by 34-year-old man speaks out

In yet another example of the drug epidemic and the impact its having on Louisville's court system, a woman appeared high before a judge.

Washington County and the town of Salem, Indiana, are under a state of emergency

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers are set to pull the plug on funding for Planned Parenthood.

The Senate Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection Committee approved Senate Bill 8, which would prevent tax dollars from flowing to Planned Parenthood in Kentucky.

“Why should we be using taxpayer dollars to grow and sustain the abortion industry in this manner,” asked the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Max Wise (R-Campbellsville) during testimony before the committee.

Planned Parenthood does not receive state dollars, but Kentucky does pass through federal funding for family planning services.

“I urge my colleagues on this committee to join me in this small, but important measure to protect unborn life,” said Wise.

But Planned Parenthood supporters told lawmakers the bill will hurt women's healthcare.

“This hurts real people, and strikes at the services that are critical to insuring the wellness of families,” testified Tamara Wieder, director of external affairs for Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky.

The bill passed 8-3, with all Democrats voting “no,” including Senator and former Kentucky Governor Julian Carroll, who says he's pro-life but worried about a disruption in health services..

“Normally I would, without question, vote for something like this. But I just don't have a comfortable feeling today,” he said.

Wise says those services are readily available at other clinics, which will get first priority for funding.

“It's the taxpayer dollars not wanting to go to Planned Parenthood, but there are other affiliates out there that will be happy to take on these individuals,” Wise told reporters after the hearing.

Kate Martin of the ACLU of Kentucky disagreed.

“As it stands now, we don't have enough health care providers in the state of Kentucky, particularly in rural parts,” she said.

It's not clear how much the bill might hurt Planned Parenthood's bottom line.

It would not take effect until Congress repeals an executive order by former Pres. Obama which protects Planned Parenthood from state de-funding.

Past efforts to stop public funding of Planned Parenthood have died the Democratic House. But with Republicans now in full control, final passage is almost certain.

You can read Senate Bill 8 here. It now goes for a vote in the full Senate.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.